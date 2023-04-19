Iconic Harrogate heritage site to host first-ever ghost hunt in the dead of night

The new event called Harrogate Ghost Hunt is open to the public and is the brainchild of the owner of Harrogate Ghost Walk, Paul Forster, who has partnered with Angelic Forces, a family run ghost hunting team.

Harrogate's Turkish Baths is not the only venue, Mr Forster has acquired access to.

There’s also the Crown Hotel, such is his belief that Harrogate is a special place not only for its beautiful buildings but what is inside them at the dead of night.

Haunted by their beauty - Harrogate's Turkish Baths have been known for their beautiful Moorish-style decor since they were built in 1897. (Picture by Simon Hulme)

Mr Forster said: “Harrogate is so haunted that I have written a book about ghosts called Haunted Harrogate, a compendium of paranormal tales from the Harrogate area.

"It has become a directory of some of the most haunted places in Harrogate and includes both the Crown Hotel and The Turkish Baths which is where I witnessed my first ghost.”

Mr Forster hopes his offer of experiencing disembodied voices, poltergeist activity and many ghostly apparitions in some of the most famous - and haunted - locations in Harrogate will help boost the town’s night time economy and attract tourists, staying in hotels and eating out.

His existing Harrogate Ghost Walks have proven popular, attracting nearly 2,000 visitors in just over a year of trading.

The Crown Hotel in Harrogate boasts a number of hauntings and paranormal activity, said the organiser of Harrogate Ghost Walks. (Picture Gerard Binks)

He is confident customers will be thrilled by the experience of seeing both the Turkish Baths and the Crown Hotel in a new light – or dark.

"The Crown Hotel boasts a number of hauntings and paranormal activity and this will be the very first ghost hunt to take place in the building,” he said.

"The lovely Turkish Baths have been known for their beautiful Moorish-style decor since they were built in 1897.

"But they are also known for their paranormal activity, too."

The programme of Harrogate Ghost Hunt events includes:

Saturday, April 29, 9pm-1am: Crown Hotel, Harrogate

Saturday, June 10, 9pm-1am: Crown Hotel, Harrogate

Friday, June 16: 9.30pm-1.30am: Turkish Baths, Harrogate