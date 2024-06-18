Iconic Harrogate food brand's newest flagship store 'offering a unique experience'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Weetons newest flagship store is being hailed as a “destination” for visitors – and locals.

Located on Leeds Road just outside Pannal, when the iconic Harrogate food hall on West Park took over what had been Crimple Hall, it instantly became the biggest-ever expansion of the successful brand.

Encompassing more than 15,000m2 of the highest quality, locally sourced produce within 30 miles of the store, an extensive home and garden store displaying over 2,500 curated designs from renowned suppliers such as Garden Trading and a restaurant with terrace overlooking the serene Crimple Valley, Weetons director Liam Gill said the new space is offering customers a “unique experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are immensely excited to bring Weetons to this impressive new site, providing the space to share our expertly curated range of the finest produce,” said Mr Gill.

The Restaurants at Weetons Leeds Road can accommodate more than 250 diners and boast sun-drenched terraces overlooking the serene Crimple Valley in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

“At Weetons we strive to create a unique experience, stretching the boundaries of what is created, sourced and served.

"We are proud to be community-focused and work tirelessly to establish long-term relationships with our farmers, growers and suppliers."

The Restaurants can accommodate more than 250 diners and boast sun-drenched terraces overlooking the serene Crimple Valley, perfect for unwinding with a coffee or a chilled glass of rosé.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new menus, designed by the Executive Chef, showcase the finest artisan produce from their Food Hall.

They offer a vast variety of flavoursome dishes, including Weetons favourites such as the Wagyu Beef Burger, along with a range of vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options.

The new site includes a newly-refurbished and extensive home and garden store witha concept space displaying over 2,500 curated indoor and outdoor designs.

Weetons Leeds Road also offers event spaces such as The Barrows and The Garden which are already popular with local groups and classes and are available for private hire for celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rebranding of Crimple follows a change of ownership when the TGH Property Group, which owns Weetons, acquired the location.