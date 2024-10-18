Ice rink is to come to Harrogate for the 'ultimate Christmas experience' at Great Yorkshire Showground
Running from December 14-24, Santa’s Christmas Funland Harrogate will see the Yorkshire tribute to Jim Carey’s version of the Dr Seuss Character from the 2000 hit movie The Grinch Who Stole Christmas join Father Christmas at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground.
Promising three hours of unlimited fun for all the family each time, the spectacular festive fun will include:
A real giant ice rink.
Santa’s funfair thrill rides for all ages.
Meet and greet with Santa himself, complete with a special gift.
The Yorkshire Grinch.
The Winter Forest Adventure Golf Trek.
Candy lane sweet treats.
Test your skills with Santa’s Games Stalls.
Segway elves.
Santa’s elf panto shows.
Elf craft shops.
Tickets include a meet and greet, photograph opportunities, festive fun and games and impressions, excluding Santa’s games stalls and purchase of food and drink
Opening times
Session 1 – 10am – 1pm.
Session 2 – 2-5pm.
Session 3 – 6-9pm.
There are off-peak, as well as peak, tickets available.
Free entry for children under three-years-old.
For tickets and more information at: https://crowleisuregroup.co.uk/product-category/santas-christmas-funland/