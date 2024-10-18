Ice rink is to come to Harrogate for the 'ultimate Christmas experience' at Great Yorkshire Showground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate is to get an ice rink this year in the run-up to Christmas with VIPs guest including The Yorkshire Grinch and Santa.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from December 14-24, Santa’s Christmas Funland Harrogate will see the Yorkshire tribute to Jim Carey’s version of the Dr Seuss Character from the 2000 hit movie The Grinch Who Stole Christmas join Father Christmas at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

Promising three hours of unlimited fun for all the family each time, the spectacular festive fun will include:

A real giant ice rink.

Family fun - The Yorkshire Grinch is to appear at Santa’s Christmas Funland Harrogate this festive season. (Picture contributed)

Santa’s funfair thrill rides for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet and greet with Santa himself, complete with a special gift.

The Yorkshire Grinch.

The Winter Forest Adventure Golf Trek.

Candy lane sweet treats.

Test your skills with Santa’s Games Stalls.

Segway elves.

Santa’s elf panto shows.

Elf craft shops.

Tickets include a meet and greet, photograph opportunities, festive fun and games and impressions, excluding Santa’s games stalls and purchase of food and drink

Santa’s Christmas Funland Harrogate 2024

Opening times

Session 1 – 10am – 1pm.

Session 2 – 2-5pm.

Session 3 – 6-9pm.

There are off-peak, as well as peak, tickets available.

Free entry for children under three-years-old.

For tickets and more information at: https://crowleisuregroup.co.uk/product-category/santas-christmas-funland/