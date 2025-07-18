‘I want people to know that life doesn’t stop with MS’: Harrogate man to take on York 10K to raise money for charity

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Jul 2025, 09:39 BST
A man from Harrogate with multiple sclerosis is taking on the York 10K this summer in a powerful show of determination and positivity – all while raising vital funds for MS-UK.

Will Howell, 54, a devoted husband, father of three, and former fitness enthusiast, was diagnosed with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) in 2021.

Once a regular gym-goer known for his energy and love of the dance floor, Will’s life changed dramatically after he was diagnosed.

His symptoms began in 2018 and progressed rapidly.

Will Howell (right), 54, from Harrogate, is taking on the York 10K, and will be pushed around the course by his close friend, Sam, in a specially adapted wheelchair to raise vital funds for MS-UKplaceholder image
Will Howell (right), 54, from Harrogate, is taking on the York 10K, and will be pushed around the course by his close friend, Sam, in a specially adapted wheelchair to raise vital funds for MS-UK

Today, Will uses a wheelchair and needs 24/7 care – but that hasn’t stopped him from embracing life with courage and humour.

Will said: “MS has stripped back so much of what I used to enjoy – walking, exercise, dancing. “But I’m still here, still fighting, still living.

"I can’t change what’s happening, but I can choose how I respond to it.”

MS is a life-long, incurable condition that affects the central nervous system.

It can cause a range of symptoms, including mobility issues, fatigue, numbness, pain, and cognitive challenges.

Will’s upcoming challenge is the York 10k on Sunday, August 3 in which he’ll be pushed the route by his close friend Sam in a specially adapted wheelchair, bringing his community of friends and supporters along for the ride.

Will said: “This isn’t just about me – it’s for everyone facing MS or another tough diagnosis.

"You’re not alone, and there is still joy to be found – in a conversation, a coffee, or a smile.”

Through his challenge, Will is fundraising for MS-UK, the national charity that has supported thousands of people affected by MS.

He’s passionate about making sure others feel seen, supported, and empowered to seek help.

Will added: “I’m so excited to cross that finish line — big smile on my face, joy in my heart.

"I want people to know that life doesn’t stop with MS.

"You adapt, you carry on, you keep finding light, even on the dark days.”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/william-howell-1

