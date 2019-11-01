Hundreds turn out for stunning dawn walk to support hospice in Harrogate

More than 100 walkers from across the district turned up for Saint Michael's Hospice sunrise walk.

The ninth annual walk saw people set off from Sawley for a six-mile stroll to Ripon Cathedral, raising vital funds for local people living with terminal illness and bereavement.

Sue Wood, Helen Walford, June Allott and Marie Laverick- part of Woodhouse Walkers, walking in memory of Tim.

Carla Isherwood, from Harrogate, has taken part in the event since it started nine years ago.

Carla said: “It’s a family tradition of ours. Every year has its own different feel. It’s a very friendly and uplifting event and we can’t wait to take part in next year’s walk.”

Chief executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: “We are very grateful to all who turned up, and stepped out in the dawn to support local hospice care.

“We’d also like to say thank you to event sponsors Yorkshire Accountants Ripon, Ripon Cathedral Hall, Sawley Village Hall, Studley Royal deer park, St John’s Ambulance First Aiders, Raynett Radio Support, Taste Tradition, Country Butchers Harrogate, Cockburn of Bedale Butchers, Gilmore Foods of Bishop Thornton, Mark Ogle, Fiona FeeFlo, Fountains Fundraising group, Ripon Fundraising group, and all our amazing volunteers who gave up their free time to help ensure the event ran smoothly.”

Fountains Fundraising Group Roger Nightingale, Myra Wilkinson, Julia Watson, Pat Chapman and Christine Dent.

Colleen and Steve Buxton-Iseley with Alicia, Izzy and dogs Buzz and Bailey at the sunrise walk.