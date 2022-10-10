Hundreds of players to take to Harrogate streets in immersive outdoor event inspired by Alice in Wonderland

CluedUpp is bringing a brand new outdoor Alice in Wonderland adventure for one day only in Harrogate.

Combining Lewis Carroll’s much-loved story with gaming and escape-room style challenges in an interactive new interpretation, the event on November 5 will take place entirely outdoors and dressing up is highly encouraged.

All participants need to play is a phone, the award-winning CluedUpp GeoGames app and a team of willing adventurers.

Once players receive the clues via their phones, the scramble across their chosen location then begins to solve puzzles and complete challenges against the clock – and other teams.

Tref Griffiths, founder of CluedUpp Games, said: “Our events are all about getting family and friends outside and playing games together in a completely unique way.

"Alice in Wonderland gave us the perfect opportunity to create a brand new themed experience that we hope people will love.

"With a cast of virtual characters straight out of the classic book, players can try to save Alice from the Queen Of Hearts in an unforgettable day of surprises, memorable moments and topsy turvy fun.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased via the CluedUpp website and are available now.

One ticket is for a team of up to six adults (children under 16 play for free).