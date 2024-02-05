Hundreds of new electric vehicle chargepoints on their way in North Yorkshire in £5 million boost for EV drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of a concerted bid nationwide to accelerate the rollout of electric vehicle chargepoints, there will be new grants for state-funded schools, nurseries and more to help with EV chargepoint costs.

In addition, five more local authorities, including North Yorkshire, are set to receive funding for local chargepoints.

Today’s announcements are part of the Government’s Plan for Drivers announced by Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Anthony Browne.

Electric revolution - North Yorkshire has been awarded £5,375,000 which could support the installation of hundreds of new chargers. (Picture contributed)

The plan will see the Government delivering the £381 million Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Fund to local authorities across the country.

The first capital payments for charging projects have been approved to three local authorities from East Sussex to North Yorkshire, and two London Boroughs, bringing the total funding for these areas to more than £14.2m.

North Yorkshire specifically has been awarded £5,375,000 which could support the installation of hundreds of new chargers, ensuring the rollout continues at pace to support drivers the increasing number of EV drivers in North Yorkshire and those looking to make the switch.

Technology and Decarbonisation Minister Anthony Browne said: “We’re getting on with delivering our Plan for Drivers, and this latest set of measures will mean EV owners everywhere benefit from easier and more convenient access to chargepoints, with over £5.3m of dedicated funding just for North Yorkshire.

The new initiative will also see the introduction of a new grant for schools providing up to 75% of the cost to buy and install chargepoints, up to £2,500 per socket, up from the previous £350.

Paid for by the Department for Transport, the grant forms part of the Workplace Charging Scheme and is available for state-funded schools, colleges, nurseries and academies to boost the chargepoint facilities for staff and visitors.

This could also help schools to generate revenue by making their chargepoints available to the public.

Minister for the School System and Student Finance at the Department for Education Baroness Barran said: “This is an exciting opportunity for schools across England to become part of an ongoing move towards a greener public sector.

"Schools engaging with this grant will be supporting the development of green infrastructure, helping to improve their local environments.”

Figures show that more and more drivers are making the switch to electric vehicles, with fully electric vehicles accounting for more than 16% of the new UK car market in 2023, according to industry statistics.

The number of plug-in vehicles in the UK has also risen to over 1.2 million, of which 770,000 are fully battery-electric, meaning more and more drivers are making the switch.

The schools grant is for state-funded schools and education institutions which must have dedicated off-street parking facilities – applications can be made online.

Independent schools may apply for funding through the Workplace Charging Scheme and electric vehicle infrastructure grant for SMEs.

In addition, the Government is today launching a consultation to look at ways to speed up chargepoint installation across the country.

The proposals would give EV chargepoint operators the right to carry out street works using a permit rather than a licence.

