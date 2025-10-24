Hundreds of Harrogate pupils take the lead in 'International Day of the Girl'

A Harrogate head says she is proud of the school’s role in “preparing our girls for the leadership roles they deserve” after taking part in International Day of the Girl 2025.

Head of Ashville College, Rhiannon Wilkinson, said she was delighted that hundreds of pupils at this co-educational Harrogate school had come together with others across the globe to promote the theme of The girl I am, the change I lead.

“International Day of the Girl gave us the opportunity to celebrate not just the girls they are now, but the girls who they are becoming and the women that they will become in the future,” she said.

"It is our responsibility to raise the bar.”

Ashville College marked the special event – initiated by the United Nations – by creating a video and holding a special assembly recognising the power of girls, and amplifying their voices, actions and leadership in today’s world.

The independent Harrogate school aims to equip girls with not only the skills and opportunities to succeed but also the tools to shape the world which they inherit, starting at an early age.

At Ashville Prep School, for boys and girls aged 2-11, staff are deepening a culture of leadership for every pupil, with a particular emphasis on empowering girls.

Staff have undertaken ‘Girls on Board’ training which supports pupils in making sense of friendships and builds the confidence that underpins effective leadership.

The school is also welcoming inspirational women from across its community, including staff, parents, alumnae and guest speakers, to share their stories and demonstrate that leadership comes in many forms.

Head of Ashville Prep School, Abigail Hiley, said: “I see our girls as our future scientists, artists, engineers, innovators and leaders and we have a responsibility to nurture in them the confidence, resilience and self-belief they need to thrive.

“I want them to leave us not only with strong foundations for the next stage of their education but with the courage to speak up, to lead and to change the world around them.

The video by Ashville College girls can be watched at: https://www.ashville.co.uk/international-day-of-the-girl/