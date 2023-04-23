Over 80 independent traders were at the event, selling everything from gardening goods to tasty food treats, homewares and gifts.

Visitors came from across Yorkshire to see the baby animals from Riggmoor Reindeer Co, with Jeffery the donkey and Bullseye the horse proving to be the stars of the show, posing for photographs with the Dean of Ripon, the Very Rev John Dobson.

Brick Box Yorkshire delighted children with the opportunity to build and create models using Brick Box’s enormous quantity of Lego, while the Ripon Cathedral Chocolate Tombola proved a great draw for children and adults alike, with the chocolate generously donated by Hemingways of Ripon.

Animals that attending the spring fair attracted families throughout the day

The plant stall, selling affordable home-grown plants and vegetables, attracted gardeners and was organised and run by cathedral volunteers.

Nicola Bailey, Fundraising & Events Officer Ripon Cathedral Development Trust, said: “There was a great buzz of activity and excitement throughout the day - the pop-up café served pulled pork sandwiches, cakes and hot drinks, while visitors were treated to live music throughout the day from six different groups, one of the highlights being the All for One Choir, Ripon, with over 120 members making a fabulous sound throughout the cathedral.”

“The event raised in excess of £16,000 towards heritage conservation, music, education programme and running costs of Ripon Cathedral.

“We would like to thank all the hard-working cathedral volunteers who helped to make it a great success.

“We would also like to thank our main sponsor The Inn Collection Group and our Principal Business Partners, Raworths of Harrogate for their generous support along with all the local businesses who generously provided us with raffle prizes and a special mention to Sainsburys, Morrisons and Aldi.

“Visitors were fascinated with the plans on display at The Inn Collection Group’s stand, demonstrating the new job opportunities which will be available when the new Ripon Inn opens its doors later this year.”

The annual Ripon Cathedral Beer Festival takes place on Coronation Bank Holiday, Monday May 8.

Tickets are available now at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ripon-cathedral-beer-festival-2023-tickets-547762461267

For more information, please contact Jo Bussey, Development Director on [email protected]

