Hundreds line Harrogate roads to see one of district’s most spectacular events as UK's biggest tractor run returns

Spectators gathered in advance to view the mighty convoy of tractors in the Knaresborough Tractor Run.

The annual charity event included more than 300 tractors this year, setting off from the Great Yorkshire Show ground in Harrogate at 9am on Sunday – horns a blaring – and ending in Knaresborough late afternoon.

Since it was first launched in 2012, Knaresborough Tractor Run has grown substantially, raising £20,000 for charity last year.

Just a few of the vehicles in the mighty convoy on Sunday for the Knaresborough Tractor Run. (Picture by Rachael Fawcett Photography)

The popular event is widely regarded as the biggest tractor run in the whole of the UK.