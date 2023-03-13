Hundreds line Harrogate roads to see one of district’s most spectacular events as UK's biggest tractor run returns
Hundreds of people lined the side of roads round Harrogate to watch one of most spectacular events of the year in the district.
Spectators gathered in advance to view the mighty convoy of tractors in the Knaresborough Tractor Run.
The annual charity event included more than 300 tractors this year, setting off from the Great Yorkshire Show ground in Harrogate at 9am on Sunday – horns a blaring – and ending in Knaresborough late afternoon.
Since it was first launched in 2012, Knaresborough Tractor Run has grown substantially, raising £20,000 for charity last year.
The popular event is widely regarded as the biggest tractor run in the whole of the UK.
Organised by Knaresborough Young Farmers to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, the convoy ran to Pateley Bridge with people waiting for the rumble of tractors in villages such as Glasshouses, Darley, Birstwith, Hampswaite, Ferrensby, Burton Leonard and Markington.