Hundreds flock to free Glastonbury Festival party at stunning Knaresborough Castle

The free ‘Party in the Castle’ community event in Knaresborough Castle grounds on Saturday saw hundreds of friends and family groups of all ages relax in glorious sunshine while waiting in anticipation for the main event - a screening of the BBC’s live coverage of the iconic Glastonbury Festival.

Organised by volunteers from Knaresborough & District Chamber, the 'Party in the Castle' was made possible by a generous grant from North Yorkshire Council and community crowdfunding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the mellow strains of Lewis Capaldi were replaced with an energetic set from Lizzo, the party really began to get started, building up to an electric finale from rock legends Guns N’ Roses.

Are you ready Knaresborough? Hundreds of people enjoying the BBC's Glastonbury coverage at Knaresborough Castle organised by Knaresborough & District Chamber. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

Lead organiser Kelly Young of Knaresborough & District Chamber said: “We were bowled over with the level of support both before and during the event and the feedback from the Knaresborough community has been fantastic.

"There was an amazing atmosphere and the whole place was like a big family party.

"We feel so privileged to have been given the chance to bring the town together through music, against such a stunning backdrop as Knaresborough Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also hope that the central location of the free event, close to many local businesses, will have bought increased consumer spend to our community.”

Glastonbury comes to Knaresborough - Youngsters enjoying the free Party in the Castle event. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

Local residents took to social media to share their praise for the free Glasto event.

One crowd member said: "Fantastic evening … such a great idea to provide an affordable evening out for families when budgets are tight.

"Nice to see all the generations sharing the same space together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Young said the Chamber was grateful to many people for helping put the event on.

An aerial shot of people rocking to Glastonbury Festival in Knaresborough Castle grounds. (Picture Mike Whorley Photography)

"We’d like to say thank you to Coun Hannah Gostlow, North Yorkshire Council, our fantastic local community and to all our Chamber volunteers.

"We are also hugely grateful to other community groups such as Revolution for their marshalling support on the night.”

Please note, the event in Knaresborough was not endorsed by or affiliated with the BBC or Glastonbury Festival.