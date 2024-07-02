Hugely popular Berwins Salon North is to return to Harrogate next week with a new pledge for audiences
The transformative power of sound, travel and social bonds will be explored in the latest Berwins Salon North event next Thursday, July 11 at the Crown Hotel at 7.30pm.
Doing the discussing will be star guests broadcaster and author Ash Bhardwaj, who will join science writer and behavioural specialist David Robson and sound practitioner Farzana Ali.
Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “One of the many joys of Berwins Salon North is we learn more about the world around us in a fun, stimulating and entertaining way.
“This month’s topics range from how sound can boost our wellbeing, to why we travel and whether it really does broaden our horizons – subjects that are bound to get us thinking and are perfect for a chat over a well-crafted G&T.”
The TED-style talks – voted number six in the ‘Top 100 Things to do in the World’ by GQ magazine – explore big ideas in an intimate setting, based around relaxed, cabaret-style evenings where you can catch up with friends and enjoy a drink at the bar.
Award-winning journalist Ash Bhardwaj weaves together memoir, travelogue and big ideas to explore why we travel, how we can do it better – and whether it can help us live more fulfilling lives.
Many people use sound as a form of self-care or as a calming device and former lifestyle journalist turned sound practitioner Farzana Ali, known as The Sound Therapist, cuts through the noise to delve into the science of sound to explain its full therapeutic and restful potential.
The third of the Salon speakers is award-winning science writer and behavioural specialist David Robson who will explain how social connections are far more important than we mi
Associate Director of Berwins Solicitors, Martin Whincup, said: “The Salon North events always leave the audience enthused and this latest line-up is as thought-provoking as ever.
Tickets are available by calling the HIF box office on 01423 562 303 or booking online via: https://harrogateinternationalfestivals.com/.
