Huge turnout in Harrogate for extraordinary WW2 veteran Sheila Pantin's fascinating talk at the age of 101

An emotional event with extraordinary WW2 veteran and women’s pioneer Sheila Pantin, 101, attracted a huge turnout in Harrogate on International Women’s Day.

Part of a series of International Women’s Day events in Harrogate entitled Women Winning, 'In Conversation with Sheila Pantin' saw this remarkable Yorkshire-born veteran talk about her incredible life in front of an audience of nearly 200 people at St Peter’s Church.

As well as being one of only a handful of women physical training instructors during the war and meeting Queen Elizabeth II when the late monarch was Corporal Princess Elizabeth, Sheila was also one of the first British service women to enter a German concentration camp in April 1945.

Once demobbed, this indomitable character became a pioneering PE teacher.

International Women’s Day event at St Peter's Church in Harrogate - Sheila Pantin in Conversation with Nigel McClea of Harrogate Civic Society. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

During last Friday’s event, which was chaired by Nigel McClea, chair of Harrogate Civic Society's History Committee, the centenarian Sheila gave a remarkable performance, speaking with humour and clarity about becoming a Rank Sergeant with the Auxiliary Territorial Service, before being posted abroad after D-Day when she followed Allied forces into Nazi Germany.

In the packed crowd inside the stunning church listening with rapt attention was Harrogate Charter Mayor Coun Chris Aldred.

Playing an essential role in the event’s organisation were Paula Stott and Lynne Mee.

The full programme of the Harrogate IWD 2025 events entitled Women Winning will see past and present inspirational Harrogate women brought to new audiences this year.

The initiative is the result of a new local partnership between Harrogate Film Society, Harrogate Town AFC and Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District.

More information at: https://sigbi.org/harrogate/2025/01/28/inspirational-harrogate-women-highlighted-for-international-womens-day-2025/