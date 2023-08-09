Huge interest in historic sword from Charge of the Light Brigade expected at auction sale in Ripon

Measuring just over a metre in length, the historic sword was carried by Lieutenant John Chadwick, a troop leader in the charge of British light cavalry led by Lord Cardigan against Russian forces during the Battle of Balaclava on 25 October 1854.

The sword has been put up for sale by Lt Chadwick’s descendants and is expected to reach between £500 and £700 when it comes up for auction at Elstob Auctioneers’ Antiques & Fine Art Sale in Ripon on Saturday, August 12.

Regarded as one of the most infamous days in British military history, the battle lasted only 20 minutes but resulted in the deaths of 110 British soldiers with a further 161 wounded.

Sharp end of history - Julia Matyear from Ripon-based Elstob Auctioneers with the sword that saw action in the Charge of the Light Brigade. (Picture contributed)

The near-suicidal action of the charge was immortalised in Alfred Tennyson's famous poem, depicting the plight of the 600-strong cavalry who rode into the ‘Valley of Death’.

The auction house’s director David Elstob said: “It is amazing to have an object with such a fascinating backstory.

"Lt Chadwick’s Crimea Medal, with clasps for Alma, Balaclava and Sebastopol were sold for £14,000 at a London auction house in 2020, so we are expecting a considerable amount of interest in the sword.

Born in 1817, Lt Chadwick joined the 17th Lancers in 1835.

He was one of only two officers taken prisoner at the battle. He managed to reach the Russian guns but his injured horse was unable to move any further and he was knocked from the saddle by an enemy lance.

The officer was taken prisoner by the Russians and released 12 months later at the end of the Crimean conflict.

Made by Firmin & Son, Strand, London, the sword is decorated with an 1847 pattern.

It is etched with a crowned VR royal cypher and accompanied by the name XVII Lancers, which is surrounded by scrolling foliage.

It has a three-bar hilt with a wire fishskin grip.

The auction will start at 9.30am on Saturday.