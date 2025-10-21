Huge demand at Harrogate's The Bilton Club to see one of the biggest rock bands of the Noughties

All tickets to see a Harrogate appearance by a hit-making British indie band that rose to fame alongside fellow Sheffield band the Arctic Monkeys back in the Noughties are now sold out.

Having headlined their own 20th anniversary gig in front of 30,000 fans at Don Valley Bowl in August, late November will see Reverend & The Makers playing in the more intimate confines of The Bilton Club in Harrogate.

The musical coup for the historic Harrogate venue is part of the band’s Old Socials Clubs Tour of the UK which sees them in appearing at former working men’s clubs from Dunfermline to London for an upclose experience.

The Harrogate show on Friday, November 28 will see charismatic frontman Jon McClure, the Reverend of legend, lead the five-piece band through tracks from their forthcoming new album, Is This How Happiness Feels.

After the band was signed by a major record label in 2005 after the meteoric rise of the Arctic Monkeys, Reverend & The Makers found themselves in the charts with, respectively, debut album The State of Things and debut single Heavyweight Champion of the World, which both hit the top ten.

A combination of the new album and the band’s 20th anniversary celebrations mean the public profile of Reverend & The Makers is bigger than ever.

The release of a recent track called Haircut saw Jon sing a duet with actress Vicky McClure on BBC’ TVs The One Show

Jon McClure was also a sofa guest on BBC Breakfast, which saw Haircut soar to number one on iTunes.

The band’s seventh album, the soul and R&B-influenced Heatwave in the Cold North was released in 2023 and became the band's first top 10 album in the UK in 16 years.

The current line-up of Reverend & The Makers also includes Ed Cosens, guitar, Laura McClure. keys/vocals, Antonia Pooles, bass, and Ryan Jenkinson.

No one is quite sure what will happen at The Bilton Club gig but Jon McClure is known for putting on the occasional pop-up acoustic appearance in venue car parks before the actual show.

More information at: https://www.biltonclub.co.uk/blogs/news