How WhatsApp brought a Harrogate street together and raised funds for two worthy charities
Many residents on St Helen's Road braved the weather to host stalls in their driveways ' to raise funds for Harrogate District Food Bank and Ambulance-Relief.Org.
Resident Colette Lain said: "Discussion on the street's WhatsApp group led to the idea of raising funds for charity through a street-wide yard sale.
When we heard that the Children's Cancer Hospital in Kyiv had been bombed we decided to hold a 'street yard sale' to raise funds to send ambulances to the stricken hospital, which is what Ambulance-Relief.Org does.
"It was a fabulous bringing together of our community.”
The event was only made possible through the streetwide WhatsApp group set up during lockdown by residents Jane Kennerley and Holly Jones.
There were lots of bric a brac stalls, a varied book stall, a tombola and a refreshments tent showing off residents' baking skills.
In total, the sum of £900 was raised for the two worthy charities.
The success of the yard sale in the Saints area of Harrogate means that the street event is going to be repeated.
Resident Colette Lain said: "We have decided that the St Helen's Road Yard Sale will be an annual event and those taking part will choose two charities to raise money for.
"Everyone is already excited about planning next year's event."