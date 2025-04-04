How utility works turned Harrogate residential road into a 'building site'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents in a once-normal street in Harrogate are complaining their area has been turned into a building site – even though there is no house building going on.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grove Road has been a sea of dust, digging, noise and road closures since a rolling programme of essential utility work began on January 13 on a road which includes Grove Road Community Primary School, Springwell Harrogate Academy and 55 Grove Road Serviced Offices.

Since then a prolonged series of diversions and access closures means residents have found themselves partly blocked from accessing Franklin Road, Mayfield Grove and Skipton Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has also been no through road for motorists to Kings Road.

Grove Road in Harrogate has been a sea of dust, digging, noise and road closures since a rolling programme of essential utility work began on January 13. (Picture contributed)

The work by Northern Powergrid is part of a town-wide £20 million pound investment to upgrade the electricity network and ensure the area continues to receive a secure and reliable supply of electricity amid a wave of new house building in all directions.

But householders on Grove Road told the Harrogate Advertiser they are worried, that having watched deep trenches being created then filled in with tarmac, their road may be left in a worse position than before all the work began, leading to even more potholes in their residential area.

Their complaints are only one part of a tapestry of road works which have spread across Harrogate since the New Year which have led many to describe it as the “worst mess” Harrogate’s road work has ever found itself in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story of diversions and disruption, queues and tailbacks in 2025 includes:

York Place endured a lane closure and a temporary one-way system from January 26 to February 20 for utility works and now awaits road resurfacing.

Bogs Lane, which was closed for more than two months at the Forest Land Head end has reopened but a temporary traffic light system remains on Knaresborough Road.

A section of Ripon Road was closed between Kent Road and Jennyfield Drive was closed from February 23 for four weeks.

New road works on Ripon Road are about to see the closure of Duchy Road from April 7 to May 30.