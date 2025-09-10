How the Great Knaresborough Bed Race does a great deal for important local charities
The organisers of the annual event, which attracts nearly 30,000 spectators and raises thousands of pounds for local charities and good causes, are supporting the development of a sensory garden at the St Andrews Police Treatment Centre in Harrogate.
Almost 4,000 serving and retired officers attend the Police Treatment Centres each year in Harrogate and Castlebrae in Auchterarder, Perthshire following an illness or injury or stress-related condition where they are offered rehabilitation and assistance foro a return to health.
The centre even took part in the summer’s Knaresborough Bed Race itself, entering its own team called Bobby Dazzlers which also raised funds for the garden.
The Great Knaresborough Bed Race is an annual event staged by volunteer-led Knaresborough Lions club, which has been serving the communities of Knaresborough, Nidderdale and Pateley Bridge since 1987.
First held in 1966, the event attracts hundreds of participants and thousands of spectators in a nationally-renowned pageant of fancy dress and sporting endeavour.
The Lions are also a registered charity and use the race to raise money for local good causes in and around North Yorkshire.
The Police Treatment Centres is a registered charity supported by voluntary donations from the police family.
Officers currently make a donation from their pay of £1.80 per week towards its funding.
More information on Knaresborough Lions at: https://www.knaresboroughlions.org
More information on Police Treatment Centres at: https://www.thepolicetreatmentcentres.org