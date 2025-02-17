How £12m plans for a greener town centre in Harrogate hit a political traffic jam

It is just days now until work is set to begin on a £7.8 million multi-million pound scheme in Skipton to improve public spaces and key routes in the area round its railway station.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Harrogate, meanwhile, plans of a broadly similar Government-funded £12m project in the Station Parade area remain just that – plans.

Harrogate Station Gateway scheme began life as part of the previous government’s Transforming Cities Fund programme of transport infrastructure investment covering Leeds City Region, which also includes Selby and Skipton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the programme is to provide more accessible, affordable, and attractive greener transport options, connect people to economic and educational opportunities, and create happier and healthier communities for the future.

Possible vision of the future - The aim of the £12m Harrogate Station Gateway project is to provide more accessible, affordable, and attractive greener transport options in the town centre. (Picture contributed

After four years of consultation, controversy and delays, Harrogate Station Gateway scheme nearly took a step forward in January this year when North Yorkshire Council attempted to progress the Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) for the Transforming Cities Fund Station Gateway scheme.

Only days later, campaigners from Harrogate Get Away launched legal action to challenge the council over its issuing of traffic regulation orders last month.

The precarious position of the Harrogate Gateway scheme’s prospects were highlighted further last week when prominent Harrogate businessman Chris Bentley announced he was throwing his weight behind campaigners opposed to Gateway, offering them “resources and lobbying support” to advance their cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interjection by one of Harrogate’s biggest commercial property owners is no idle threat.

Tackling gridlock problem? Harrogate District Cycle Action said: "Harrogate Station Gateway started as an ambitious sustainable transport project, designed to reduce reliance on private cars". (Picture contributed)

Last year saw the leading businessman launch a judicial review of Harrogate College’s £20 million expansion plans at Hornbeam Park which has brought a swift halt to the planning process and may yet scupper the whole scheme.

In 2023, he joined forces with fellow Harrogate businessman and philanthropist Dr Terry Bramall CBE to threaten a judicial review of the original, more radical version of the Harrogate Gateway project.

That led project leaders North Yorkshire Council to water down Gateway plans, jettisoning the strongest measures to encourage travel by bike or on foot, meaning that Station Parade would remain two lanes for car traffic and there would be no pedestrianisation on James Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chequered history of Harrogate Station Gateway has left members of the one group who might be expected to support it – Harrogate District Cycle Action – utterly dismayed.

Under pressure from businesses and some residents, North Yorkshire Council has watered down Gateway plans for Harrogate, jettisoning the strongest measures to encourage travel by bike or on foot.(Picture contributed)

The pro-cycling campaigners say that Gateway no longer does what it was set up to do.

And, they add, the saga of Gateway shows it is the pro-car forces in Harrogate which are still in the driving seat.

A spokesperson for Harrogate District Cycle Action said: "Harrogate Station Gateway started as an ambitious sustainable transport project, designed to reduce reliance on private cars, and to enable more people to use a combination of active travel and public transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now it is primarily focused on getting more motor vehicles along Station Parade faster.

"The latest version includes a one-way cycle track, southbound, on Station Parade.

"The problem is that people on bikes need to get to and from the station – they need to go both ways, not one way only.”

The latest version of Harrogate Station Gateway will still see the building of raised crossings and signal junction improvements, a bus lane from Bower Road into the bus station and a south-bound segregated cycle lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a series of ‘aesthetic’ measures to make the public realm more attractive in the One Arch and Station Square areas of Harrogate town centre near the bus and railway stations with new paving, trees, planting and lighting.

But Steven Baines, the Harrogate businessman behind the Get Away campaign, says traders and residents no longer want anything to do with the £12m plans which, he claims, are a “waste of tax payers money” and are being "foisted on the town”.

He argues that Gateway will disrupt trade in town centre, lead to the loss of nearly 20 parking spaces in the town centre and comes with no guarantee it will improve anything.

It might be tempting for the average resident of Harrogate with no strong axe to grind on the subject to point out that the only people involved in the saga of Harrogate Station Gateway to be elected by the public are the councillors at Northallerton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if the history of, mostly failed, attempts to make radical changes to Harrogate town centre in the last 60 years shows anything it is that, without the support of Harrogate’s loudest voices, the status quo is usually the winner.