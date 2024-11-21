How Porters menswear and other Harrogate traders are leading contest with Bettys for most Christmassy shop window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Readers are telling the Harrogate Advertiser that so Christmassy are shop windows in the town this year that even Bettys has some serious competition.

The famous tearooms and shop located on Parliament Street always makes a big impact each November when it has its big Christmas window reveal.

But, this year, lots of businesses in Harrogate are aiming to live up to these high standards.

Readers are picking out Porters menswear shop on James Street, Woods of Harrogate Linen shop on Station Parade, Mama Doreen's Emporium on Station Square and Hoopers Department Store on James Street.

Porters, the independent menswear and womenswear retailer which was established in 1995, is proving a particular favourite.

The great efforts made by traders to make their frontages Christmassy amounts to more than an outpouring of festive spirit.

It’s all part of Harrogate’s battle to dazzle customers, maintain footfall and support its high street and hospitality sectors.

Almost 20 businesses have already signed up to be a part of the town’s annual Christmas Shop Window Competition, which is led by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “This competition is a key part of the Christmas celebrations in our town and everyone always looks forward too it.

“Our members always pull out all the stops to go all out and create fantastic festive displays and I can’t wait to see the very high standards set again for another year.

“Last year saw a record number of entries and we’re hoping to top this in 2024 if we can.

"The competition’s ongoing success is down to the businesses taking part and I’d like to thank all entrants.”

The categories for this year’s displays will feature shops, hotels, pubs and restaurants and professional services, along with a number of discretionary awards.

Participating businesses have until next Monday, November 25, to dress their windows, taking into consideration three key elements that the judges will be looking for in illumination, innovation and the spirit of Christmas.

Prizes will be handed to the winners in each category during a special awards evening on Thursday, December 5.