How Harrogate Rotary Club is fostering the town's young talent of the future

By Graham Chalmers
Published 24th Jun 2025, 17:09 BST

Harrogate Rotary Club may boasts a rich history of community service for more than a 100 years but, if anything, its hard-working members are even more active today.

One of the UK's longest-standing Rotary Clubs, with an impressive track record of 103 years of unwavering service to the town of Harrogate, it's been responsible for a lengthy list of worthy endeavours, including the construction and management of 27 units of affordable housing tailored for individuals aged 55 and above, known as the "Harrogate Flower Fund Homes."

Today, these homes are overseen by a local housing association with the continued involvement of its current members.

Harrogate Rotary Club is also known for spearheading of the Rotary Nidderdale Charity Walk, an annual event that raised more than £35,000 for local charities this past year and has now raised in excess of £1 million since its inception.

Harrogate Grammar School’s Eleanor Dent, narrowly beat Cameron Buchan from St. Aidan's Church of England High School in the Rotary Club's Young Chef Competition. (Picture contributed)

What might be less known is how much it works to encourage and support youngsters in the town today.

Among its many good works was holding its annual Young Chef Competition hosted by Jade Williams at Harrogate Grammar School.

Harrogate Grammar School’s Eleanor Dent, narrowly beat Cameron Buchan from St. Aidan's Church of England High School.

The cooking skills on display delighted the judges with Matthew Wilkinson, Head of Kitchens at Rudding Park, expressing his amazement at seeing such talented cooks.

Student Breanne Loken won the senior category in Harrogate Rotary Club's art competition with sponsors Ashville College. (Picture contributed)

Rudding Park kindly donated restaurant vouchers and offered the winner a day at Rudding working alongside their professional chefs.

Ann Percival, chair of Harrogate Rotary Club Youth Committee, who organised the competition, said: “There was a real buzz and excitement in the kitchens.

"The support from the schools, the food technology teachers, and the parents was fantastic and we look forward to next year’s competition.”

Another recent initiative saw Harrogate Rotary Club organising an art competition with sponsors Ashville College.

Breanne Loken won the senior category with her impressive artwork of a Kingfisher

The club then put Leanne forward to the Rotary's District Competition, where she came out tops out of a 100 clubs, before going into the Rotary National UK Competition.

More information: https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=200

