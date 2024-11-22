How Harrogate people's lives have been transformed by district's health and wellbeing services
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Among those praising the crucial impact of centres such as the Stockwell Community Hub in Knaresborough is 55-year-old Michelle Fryar.
Mrs Fryar has been involved with the centre for five years taking part in the Fit 4 Life project, circuits class, the cook and eat sessions and gardening group. “Coming to Stockwell has made me find me,” she said.
“I had suffered from mental health issues and needed help to prioritise me.
"But now I am helping others and I would encourage anyone to get involved.”
Mrs Fryar has gone from being a member of the cook and eat and gardening groups to now volunteering at them.
“I self-referred myself to the centre because I needed help and support,” she said.
"I found that in abundance and I would recommend everyone to try it.
Other customers who have benefited include retired couple Kath and Peter Braunton.
Retired social worker Mrs Braunton, aged 76, came to the hub earlier this year when her doctor referred her to one of the falls prevention groups to tackle blood pressure and balance issues.
Her husband, who also had issues with his balance, went along, too.
Before long, they were both involved in several classes a week.
Mrs Braunton said: “I would recommend going to the centres to everyone.
"Staff are very encouraging and the other participants in the groups are friendly and welcoming.”
The comments come as the district's facilities prepare to become part of North Yorkshire Council’s new Active North Yorkshire service on December 1.
The shake-up will include: the four leisure and wellness centres in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Nidderdale, the three wellbeing hubs at Fairfax, Stockwell and Jennyfield Styan, Harrogate’s Turkish Baths, Starbeck Baths and the Little Explorers Day Nursery in Harrogate.
They will join the Selby and Tadcaster services that became part of Active North Yorkshire in September and the services in the former Hambleton and Craven districts that already operated in-house.