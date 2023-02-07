How Harrogate musician became one of the UK’s most sought after wedding singers

Leon Marshall, who started his career on the open mic circuit and has since become a sought-after performer, recently won the Hitched.co.uk Wedding Awards for Yorkshire.

"Being asked to perform for a couple on their wedding day is such a compliment,” said Leon.

"I love every wedding I play. It’s especially such an honour to be asked to play one of my original songs during a couple’s ceremony.

"I’ve recently had an influx of couples requesting my single Nobody Better to be a part of their day.

"I feel so lucky to be able to call this my job.”

Known for his catchy hooks, heart-felt vocals and toe-tapping rhythms, Leon has won support from radio in recent years, including a number of interviews and performances for BBC Radio in Yorkshire.

Such is his growing reputation, he has in the top 10 of singing guitarists to be booked across the UK via encoremusicians.com, one of the UK’s leading music agencies and the world’s first carbon negative music agency.

Head of Growth at Encore, Jonny Venvell, said: "Leon has been one of our most booked singing guitarists on Encore for many years now - and it's not difficult to see why.

"Not only does his amazing voice make him a favourite with our customers, but he's always incredibly polite and helpful in his communication, essential characteristics when you're performing on the most important day of people's lives."

Leon started playing guitar at around six-years-old and had always wanted to perform.

He remembers wanting to be on ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes as Elvis Presley.

His 2017 release Feel The Rain was picked up within 48 hours of being uploaded to BBC Introducing North Yorkshire.

Another single Anything Will Do received wide acclaim when it was released in October 2021.

His latest singles Going Nowhere and Nobody Better reached the top 20 of the iTunes singer-songwriter charts.

More information at www.leonmarshall.co.uk

You can follow him via @leonmarshallmusic