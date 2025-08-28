How Creative Harrogate is promoting cultural projects and boosting arts skills for all

A talented Harrogate TV story artist and animator is hosting a series of special workshops in town this week.

Brilliant freelance story artist and shorts director David Bunting is presenting a series of Flipbook Animation Workshops from Thursday, August 28 to Saturday, August 30 at 1pm and 3pm.

Attendees will not only get to benefit from his expertise but also enjoy a journey to the land of dinosaurs, blast into space, swim with dolphins and try out becoming a superhero.

The events are being held in conjunction with Creative Harrogate at their base at 2 Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, formerly occupied by energy company CNG.

No matter your age or skill level, David Bunting will be there to help you unleash your imagination and discover your animation superpowers.

Learn tips and tricks from Disney-trained animator David Bunting in this flip-tastic workshop suitable for all ages.

Creative Harrogate is a charity set up last year to help the arts in Harrogate by providing a vibrant, sizable and flexible creative co-working space and promote cultural projects in Harrogate.

Tickets for the David Bunting events cost £15 per person for a one hour workshop.

Materials will be provided.

This event is suitable for all ages, from five to 105.

Tickets are available at: www.creativeharrogate.co.uk