How a Harrogate firm's hi-tech robots are helping to reduce Britain's greenhouse gas emissions

A Harrogate-based firm’s state-of-the-art robot technology is set to play a crucial role in tackling the nation’s Co2 emissions and reducing the disruption to motorists created by roadworks.

Located at Hornbeam Square in Harrogate, advanced engineering company Synovate has been working with the gas networks for two years with an investment of £1.2 million to deploy the LeakVISION robot to combat the issue of “shrinkage”.

The issue is a significant one for both gas companies and the UK’s efforts to counter climate change.

“Shrinkage” or leaks is the dominant element of Britain's gas distribution networks' business carbon footprint, accounting for more than 1% of the nation's greenhouse gas emissions

An example of the LeakVISION robot created by Harrogate-based advanced engineering company, Synovate. (Picture contributed)

But Synovate, backed by the Strategic Innovation Fund, a collaboration between UK energy regulator Ofgem and Innovate UK, has come up with a hi-tech solution to the environmental issue.

Its LeakVISION robots can detect and repair gas leaks within the pipeline without affecting customer supplies.

And the pioneering technology will also mean less need for utility firms to undertake roadworks to tackle the problem.

Simon Langdale, engineering director at Synovate, said: "We believe this scalable rapid-response technology is essential to maintaining services for homeowners and businesses across the UK.

"Synovate's technology will ensure the faster and more efficient detection and repair of gas leaks, contributing positively to households, communities, and the environment."

In developing the robots, Synovate collaborated with engineering experts from Sheffield, Birmingham, Bristol, and Leeds Universities.

LeakVISION inspects pipelines using heat-seeking sensors to identify leakage points.

Compared to traditional excavation techniques, LeakVISION is easy to deploy and provides immediate information to technicians, which speeds up leak detection and repair.

The end result, says Synovate’s engineering director, is a win for utility firms, road users, local councils and the UK’s environmental future.

Simon Langdale said: "We continue to develop and invest in a large fleet of robots and operator training to support the utility companies fight against leaks.

