How 40 Harrogate friends took on Three Peaks for two-year-old girl diagnosed with a brain tumour

The charity fundraising trek was inspired by Harrogate mum Isabelle Rowe who got the worst possible news last year when her two-year-old daughter Georgina was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Isabelle said: “Our world fell apart last September when we were told our one year old Georgina had a "significant cancerous brain tumour”.

"We literally thought that it was the end.

The Harrogate mother of two-year-old Georgina set up a charity appeal after her daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"But, with advances in research, the tumour was picked up before it was too late.

"Georgina still has to undergo 56 weeks of chemotherapy but things could have been much worse.”

After posting on gofundme.com under the heading “Raising funds for brain tumour research”, people closest to Isabelle - or Issy – decided to show their support at the weekend by joining her on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

Setting off on Saturday, the 24-mile round trip route involved 1585m (5200ft) of ascent in the mountains of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent – all within a 24-hour period.

The Harrogate group smashed it, in the process pushing the fundraising appeal for The Brain Tumour Charity past the £10, 000 target set originally by Issy to close to the £15,000 mark.

The Brain Tumour Charity is regarded as the leader in its field in the UK, funding world-class research, providing support and information and raising awareness of brain tumours.

The largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally, The Brain Tumour Charity is dedicated to finding new treatments, offering the highest level of support and driving urgent change.

Issy is convinced that this sort of research is a life-saver and contributed to the story of her own daughter’s situation.

"I firmly believe that the research previous to her diagnosis saved Georgina’s life, and I’d love you to help raise as much money as possible to save the lives of others,” said Issy

If you would like to contribute to Issy’s appeal for The Brain Tumour Charity, visit: