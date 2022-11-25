Housing needs of disabled people in Harrogate to be at heart of high-powered new event

Building new assisted living apartments in Harrogate - Disability Action Yorkshire's chief executive Jackie Snape with Disability Action Yorkshire Chair Neil Revely, The Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate Cllr Victoria Oldham, Harrogate & Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones, and Highstone Housing Association Executive Director Joanne Hawley.

Taking place next Thursday, December 1, at Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel, the new event called ‘Accessible Housing for Everyone in North Yorkshire’ is being sponsored by Thirteen Group and Building Design Northern Limited.

It will be held immediately after Disability Action Yorkshire’s AGM and a high-powered panel overseen by the charity’s chair Neil Revely is anxious disabled people tell them about their housing needs and living aspirations.

Disability Action Yorkshire Chief Executive Jackie Snape said: "The aim of the evening is for disabled people to tell us, and more importantly our panellists, about their housing needs.

“Our hope is that their comments will help influence future assisted living decisions made by the new North Yorkshire Council, which I turn will deliver benefits to those disabled people looking to live in their own homes."

Earlier this year, Disability Action Yorkshire took a major step in its ambition to give its disabled customers ‘their own front door’, by creating a £7.5m assisted living development in Harrogate.

Partnering with Highstone Housing Association, its current 20-bed residential care home on Claro Road, Harrogate, is making way for 36 purpose-built one and two bedroom apartments.

The complex will also include a base for Disability Action Yorkshire support staff, who will be on site 24-hours-a-day.

Mrs Snape said: “Our assisted living scheme, which will be completed by this time next year, is one of the most significant developments in our 85-year history

"It fulfils one of our key ambitions, to give disabled people the independence they crave.

“All of our current Claro Road customers are being offered a flat, and a good number have already told us they can’t wait to move in, and have their own front door.

"We would like to see this as one of many similar projects to be developed across North Yorkshire.”

The panel members at next week’s event include: Richard Webb, North Yorkshire County Council’s Corporate Director for Health and Adult Services; Sarah Roxby, Wakefield and District Housing and Wakefield Clinical Commissioning group’s Associate Director of Health, Coun Mike Chambers MBE, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing and Safer Communities; and Christina McGill, Habinteg Housing Association’s Director of Social Impact and External Affairs.

Those wishing to participate in the panel debate are asked to contact Jackie Snape on [email protected] or by phoning her on 01423 855 410.

Mrs Snape added: “I would also like to thank both Thirteen Group and Building Design Northern Limited for their support and co-sponsoring this panel debate.”

Based at Hornbeam Park Oval in Harroagte, Disability Action Yorkshire is a charity and social enterprise, providing services that enable disabled people to live the lifestyle of their choosing full of independence, personal choice and opportunities.

The services include:

Residential care in a Harrogate-based home for younger adults with physical disabilities with a focus on training in independent living skills in preparation for independent living.

Home care and support

DBS Umbrella Service

Training Room Hire

Holiday Accomodation

Training Service

First established in 1937, the organisation has been delivering quality services for 85 years and is committed to the development of new services where there is a need.