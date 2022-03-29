Housebuilder signs deal on Collingham site

Housebuilder Miller Homes has announced that it has completed the acquisition of land in Collingham for a new homes development.

The site, situated on Leeds Road, near Wetherby, has received planning permission for 129 homes which it says will cater for buyers from all sectors of the market including those taking a first step onto the property ladder.

“The purchase allows Miller Homes to continue to bring quality developments to the region in areas of the community where people really want to live,” said Ian Thomson, Land Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire.

“The development has been planned to give residents plenty of space and take advantage of its semi-rural location on the fringes of Collingham village.”

As part of the planning permission, the housebuilder will contribute to the local community in other ways too.

The Section 106 agreement totals over £200,000 which has a transport centric focus to support both residents of the development and the community.

Part of the contribution is also allocated to flood prevention work.

Residents previously raised objections to the plans, citing concerns about further flooding in the village.

“The Miller Homes team in Yorkshire has worked closely with the local council to achieve a design which focuses on quality and placemaking and we look forward to beginning work at the site imminently,” said Ian.

“Collingham is such a lovely part of Yorkshire to call home and we look forward to bringing much needed homes to this well established and welcoming community.”