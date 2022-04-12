Hotel wins three Ripon Civic Society Design Awards trophies

Grantley Hall owner, Valeria Sykes, and Senior Architect Anita, Rebaudo of Bowman Riley accepting the Hazzard Cup and the Helen Whitehead Salver from Ripon Mayor, Councillor Eamon Parkin.

The comprehensive restoration of Grantley Hall into a wellness retreat and hotel was celebrated as prize winners were announced at the awards evening last Thursday at Ripon Workhouse Museum.

The project won three of the Society’s principal trophies: The Price Flagon for Best Restored Building, The Hazzard Cup for Best New Building - for the Garden Pavilion and the Three Graces Spa - and The Helen Whitehead Salver for Best Project overall.

Spokesman David Hall said: “In his introductory comments Society Chair, Christopher Hughes, acknowledged that the cancellation of the biennial 2020 Awards due to the pandemic had resulted in an unprecedented number of nominations – over 30 – for what had therefore become the quadrennial 2022 Awards.

Councillor Stuart Martin accepting the John Whitehead Bowl from Ripon Mayor Eamon Parkin, on behalf of the 2018 Ripon Armistice Commemorations.

“And he commented that all projects were deemed to be of an extremely high standard.

“In recognition of this, the judges had therefore taken the unusual decision on this occasion to present certificates to every shortlisted candidate.”

The Mayor of Ripon, Councillor Eamon Parkin, was in attendance to further present the Taylor Plate for Best Contribution to City Centre Revitalisation to Sterne Properties for their successful conversion of 39 Market Place into a hospitality venue (The Claro Lounge) and apartments.

Also successful on the evening were HUIS Developments Ltd, who took away the Sustainability Award for their cleverly designed and eco-aware “Stoneyard” development on Stonebridgegate.

The 2018 "Fields of Mud, Seeds of Hope" installation in Ripon Cathedral

The Craftsmanship Shield was awarded to Ripon Cathedral for its “Fallen Angels” restoration of the Choir Stalls and Misericords.

It was noted that this category had presented the judges with a particularly difficult decision since the two other nominees – Grantley Hall and St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church and Community Centre – were similarly praiseworthy.

The Younge Rose Bowl for Best Environmental Improvement went to Pennycroft Restoration Project, High Batts Nature Reserve, recognising in particular the significant community involvement in this venture which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The John Whitehead Bowl for Civic Excellence was presented in recognition of the 2018 Ripon Armistice Commemorations.

Grantley Hall.

In his speech of acceptance Coun Stuart Martin, who along with Hazel Barker and Carol Dunkley was representing the organisers of the various contributory events, acknowledged the part played by many local people and business organisations in realising the project.

Celebrating the 1918 Armistice Centenary, this moving series of events included not only the Community Poppies project but also the “Fields of Mud, Seeds of Hope” installation at Ripon Cathedral.

The spectacular projections on the West Front of the Cathedral incorporated images from Ripon Civic Society’s own Ripon Re-Viewed project and the Steel Soldier Silhouettes - which continue to adorn the City as an enduring reminder of its garrison connections.

Awards:

Grantley Hall.

Hazzard Cup for Best New Building - Grantley Hall – Garden Pavilion and Three Graces Spa, Winner; Low Mill Mews, Highly Commended; The Red House, Highly Commended; The Stoneyard, Stonebridgegate, Highly Commended; Cathedral Meadows, Commended; Back Lane South, Kirkby Malzeard and Stourton House, Kirkby Malzeard

Commended; Meadow View, Asenby, Highly Commended.

The Price Flagon for Best Restored Building - Grantley Hall, Winner; The Red House, Highly Commended; Pinehurst, Commended; Grange Park Road, Commended; St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church and Community Centre, Highly Commended; The Coach House and Stables, Prospect House, Highly Commended.

Sustainability Award - The Stoneyard, Stonebridgegate, Winner; Meadow View, Asenby, Highly Commended.

Younge Rose Bowl for Best Environmental Improvement - Grantley Hall, Japanese Garden, Kitchen Garden and General Landscaping, Highly Commended; Ripon City Wetlands, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Highly Commended; Pennycroft Restoration Project, High Batts Nature Reserve, Winner.

The Craftsmanship Shield for Best Craftsmanship - Grantley Hall, Highly Commended; St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church and Community Centre, Commended; Ripon Cathedral – Fallen Angels, Winner.

Claro Lounge.

Taylor Plate for the Best Contribution to City Centre Revitalisation - The Water Rat, Commended; 39, Market Place (Claro Lounge and Apartments), Winner; The Magdalens, Commended.

John Whitehead Bowl for Civic Excellence - 2018 Armistice Commemorations, Winner.

Helen Whitehead Salver - Best Project Overall, Grantley Hall, Winner.

Soldier Field.