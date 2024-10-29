Hotel near Harrogate becomes UK's first to be awarded 'World Class' accreditation for hospitality

A hotel near Harrogate and Ripon has won Hospitality Assured World Class Status - the first hotel of its kind in the UK to do so.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently awarded two Michelin Keys as Yorkshire's only entry in prestigious new guide, the Hospitality Assured accolade for Grantley Hotel is a testament to the hotel’s uncompromising commitment to setting new standards in luxury hospitality.

Usually, Hospitality Assured World Class Status is only achieved in the realms of facilities management or residential clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nuno César De Sá, General Manager of Grantley Hall, said the award not only highlights the luxury hotel’s dedication to providing a seamless and extraordinary guest experience at every touch point but also establishes a new benchmark for the industry.

Grantley Hall five-star hotel near Harrogate and Ripon - Winner of Hospitality Assured World Class Status. (Picture contributed)

“At Grantley Hall, every team member plays an integral role in creating an unforgettable guest experience,” he said.

"This prestigious recognition reflects our commitment to excellence, as echoed by our guests’ heartfelt feedback.”

The five-star hotel located four miles from Ripon and ten miles from Harrogate, is privately owned by Valeria Sykes who bought the property with a vision of creating a legacy for her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since it was successfully transformed from a historic private home to an award-winning country retreat following a reported £70 million renovation, the hotel has won a series of major awards.

The latest award was developed by the Institute of Hospitality as the global hospitality industry standard for service and business excellence in hospitality.

Max Lawrence, Director at Hospitality Assured, said: “I’m beyond proud to share that Grantley Hall has earned the much-coveted Hospitality Assured World Class Status – an accolade that only the very best in our industry can achieve.

"This award isn’t just a title; it’s a clear testament to the professionalism, tireless dedication, precision, and world-leading standards that Grantley Hall upholds every single day."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grantley Hall boasts 47 exquisite bedrooms and suites, five restaurants, including Michelin-starred Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, three stunning bars, the Three Graces Spa and the Elite Luxury Gym.

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, under Chef Patron Shaun Rankin, has been awarded a Michelin star for four years running.