Host of Queen’s Jubilee events planned for Wetherby

Wetherby's riverside bandstand will host one of the Platinum Jubilee events planned for the town.

Councillor Connor Mulhall, Chair of the Jubilee Planning Group, explained that events will start on Thursday June 2 and will finish on Sunday June 5 with people being encouraged to stage their own street parties.

Welcome to Wetherby Group, which works to promote the town, is co-ordinating the events which are hoped to bring with them a sense of pride.

Members Claire Stubbs and Simon Donkin stated: “We would like to thank all our community groups and many volunteers who are making this weekend possible.

“This is what Wetherby does best.

“We are really excited with everything that is taking place over the weekend and hope to make Wetherby proud.”

Events will start on the Thursday in the Town Hall which will include Ukulele singalong, U3A Folk Group, a coffee morning, a Shadows concert in the Garden of Rest, Maltby Miners Welfare Brass Band playing at the riverside bandstand, a family sports day/BBQ and paddleboarding display on the Ings.

Moving onto the Friday there will be a church fete, a coffee morning, a vintage car show on the Ings and music groups performing on stage.

Finally on the Saturday there will be market/community stalls on the Market Place, music groups performing on the Ings, a bandstand concert at the Riverside.

The weekend rounds off on Sunday evening with the Airedale Symphony Orchestra who will perform their Last Night of the Proms musical pieces, ending with a firework display.