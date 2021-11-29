Hospice Light up a Life service

The hospice, which cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, will hold the services at St Mary’s Church, Boston Spa, on Tuesday December 7, and at Holy Trinity Church, Skipton, on Wednesday December 8.

There will also be an online moment of remembrance on Thursday December 9, for those unable to attend the services in person. All the Light up a Life services will be at 7pm.

Mark Clayton, chaplain at Martin House, said: “Amid the bustle of preparing for the celebrations of Christmas, it’s important for people to be able to give themselves time and space to remember their loved ones who have died.

“Our Light up a Life services provide a shared moment of remembrance, where we can reflect upon and celebrate their lives.”

The services are part of Martin House’s annual Light up a Life appeal, which gives people the chance to make a dedication in memory of a loved one, in return for a donation to the hospice.

Mark added: “Light up a Life provides an opportunity to cherish and share our memories of the people who are no longer with us, while also helping to support families who need the specialist care of Martin House.”

Martin House cares for children and young people from across West, North and East Yorkshire, providing respite stays, symptom control, emergency care, end of life care and care after death.

It also supports families throughout the life of their child, and in bereavement, and provides care at the hospice, in hospitals and in people’s own homes.

Anyone interested in attending the Boston Spa service, should phone 01937 844069 or email [email protected]

The online moment of remembrance can be viewed at 7pm on Thursday December 9 on Martin House’s social media platforms, and at www.martinhouse.org.uk/lightupalife, where people can also make a dedication.