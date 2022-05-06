Hospice calls to Make a Will

Law firms McCormicks in Harrogate and Switalskis of Knaresborough have joined forces with Martin House to provide the service.

Emily Sharman, individual giving fundraiser at Martin House, said: “Making a will is an important way to make sure you take care of your loved ones, and it is something everyone should consider doing.

“While there is no obligation to leave any money to Martin House by using this service, your gift can help us to continue our care.

“Around one in four children who use Martin House are cared for thanks to money left in wills, so by choosing to leave a gift to the hospice, you are helping us to safeguard our future and continue to support families for many years to come.”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

Its care includes planned stays at the hospice, emergency and symptom control care, support in people’s own homes, and in hospitals.

It costs up to £9 million a year to run Martin House, with nearly 90 per cent of the total coming from fundraising and voluntary income – including money left in wills.

To take part in the scheme, simply make an appointment during May with one of the participating solicitors, and complete an entitlement voucher to receive a free will.

Emily added: “We’d like to thank all the solicitors who are taking part in Make a Will month, and giving up their time to offer this important service to people.”

To find out which solicitors are taking part in the area, and for more details on how to take part, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/makeawill.

Martin House is also calling on people to take take the plunge and abseil 50 feet down Yorkshire landmark the Cow and Calf to raise money for the charity on Saturday June 18.

Participants will make their way across the Ilkley Moor boulders before abseiling down the face of the Cow, all in the safe hands of the Yorkshire Adventure Company.