Homebuilders' new part exchange offer to Harrogate house buyers this summer

Harrogate house buyers are to get the chance to stay in their existing property before buying a new house thanks to a builder’s part exchange scheme.

The Part Exchange Xtra scheme sees the developer nominate an estate agent who will arrange viewings and enquiries for a homeowner’s existing property.

Launched by homebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes on selected plots at the housebuilder’s developments across North Yorkshire, the initiative aims to offer those looking to make a move a stress-free way to sell their current home.

Sam Wood, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to provide the best possible customer service for buyers to ensure they get the most out of the moving process.

“Our Part Exchange Xtra scheme is the perfect helping hand for those with busy lifestyles, allowing buyers to stay in their existing property and move into their brand-new home as soon as it’s ready."

Only if a buyer’s existing home doesn’t sell will Barratt and David Wilson Homes become the guaranteed buyer, thereby eliminating any estate agency fees or relying on a property chain.

Among the plots included in the part exchange scheme is Barratt Homes’s Harclay Park at Stump Cross, Chapel Hill in Boroughbridge.

The Part Exchange Xtra scheme means customers don’t need to worry about finding an estate agent or advertising their property, as the firm will nominate an estate agent and cover the fees.

For more information, visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/north-yorkshire/