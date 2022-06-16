Home care firm wins top 20 award

The home care company has been named one of the top 20 in Yorkshire and The Humber for the sixth time.

Simon White, owner of Home Instead Wetherby and North Leeds which is currently recruiting more staff, said: “We are delighted and very proud to be in the Top 20 again.

“Our Care Professionals continued to provide exceptional care throughout the most difficult period in a hundred years and were supported by our dedicated office team.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our Clients and their families really appreciate the personal nature of our service and the difference we make on a daily basis.”

The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, considered to be the ‘TripAdvisor for home care’.

The reviews are given by people that Home Instead cares for, plus their loved ones and Home Instead Wetherby and North Leeds made it to the exclusive list thanks to its impressively high review score of 9.9.

One review from a family member of a client, said: “Home Instead Wetherby provides home care for my elderly in-laws, four days a week.

“The professional care and service they provide are wonderful. They come in twice a day to meet all their requirements.

“The care and compassion they show on a daily basis are just what we, as a family with elderly parents, need.

“Knowing Home Instead is enabling them to live independently still means a lot to us all.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is crucial as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and maintain their independence, with their home care worker often becoming their friend and companion.

“The past two years have been particularly hard for disabled and older people, as many were forced to self-isolate to protect themselves from Covid, with care workers playing a vital role in keeping them mentally and physically well.