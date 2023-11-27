Hollywood actor is to bring his Wrexham high-flyers to Harrogate Town for high-profile league match

A touch of Hollywood may be on its way to Harrogate as Wrexham come to EnviroVent Stadium but home fans would prefer a winning result to glitz and glamour.

The build-up to the first clash in Sky Bet League Two between Harrogate Town and the Welsh club who have been transformed since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney took over lower-league Wrexham in 2021 has seen speculation over whether the superstars may turn up at Wetherby Road tomorrow, Tuesday at 7.45pm.

Wrexham’s meteoric rise in some ways outdoes even Harrogate’s – Hollywood actors Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd even made the trip to the Welsh city as it chased promotion to the Football League after a 15-year absence.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds first made his name in The Proposal co-starring Sandra Bullock and is best known for his comedic performances, particularly in the superhero franchise Deadpool.

While Harrogate supporters may appreciate being filmed by a crew from Disney+ for a scene in the hit documentary series Welcome to Wrexham – or getting a selfie with Ryan and Rob - it’s events on the pitch rather off it that matter.

After a rocky start in the EFL proper, the Welsh side under manager Phil Parkinson now sit second top in Division Two with 36 points.

Their last match on Saturday saw their talismanic striker Paul Mullin score a hat-trick as Wrexham thrashed Morecambe 6-0.

After the win, their Hollywood owners were quick to celebrate online via social media.

Ryan said: “Incredible hustle today” while Rob said: “Another hat-trick for Paul Mullin. Just incredible.”

Harrogate Town, meanwhile, were unlucky to lose 2-1 at Crawley Town, putting them 15th on 23 points.

At nearly the mid-point of the league campaign, Harrogate are doing well but have hit the net on just 18 occasions, leaving them the lowest scorers in the division.

Ironically, their long-time front man Luke Armstrong nearly joined Wrexham earlier in the season but the Welsh side failed to register their new signing in time.