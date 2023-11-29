Hollywood 0 Harrogate Town 2 as Wrexham feel the heat in front of new stands and record attendance

The supporters the Harrogate Advertiser talked to didn’t spot superstar actor Ryan Reynolds in the ground last night but they did see Harrogate Town enjoy a Hollywood ending against high-flying Wrexham.

The visitors’ Hollywood owners may not have been visible at Wetherby Road but the timing could not have been better for the EFL League Two club to boost its seating for home fans by opening its new-look Myrings stand.

Simon Weaver’s men showed additional mettle to their usual creative ability on the ball by coming back from a 2-0 deficit, completely outplaying their high-flying opponents, who are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, for most of the second half.

Goals by midfielder Dean Cornelius and defender Anthony O’Connor earned Harrogate Town a well-deserved 2-2 draw in a match which so nearly turned into a victory for Town.

The new look Myrings Stand at Harrogate Town's EnviroVent Stadium which opened in time for the match against Wrexham. (Picture contributed)

Last night saw a record attendance of of 3,767 for this season at EnviroVent Stadium after a series of substantial ground improvements.

Later, Town manager Simon Weaver praised his team’s performance.

“The reaction to going behind was brilliant,” he said.

“It showed the spirit and character that we have got because the least we deserved was a point.”

The new Myrings stand enables the club to provide more seating options behind the far end goal at EnviroVent Stadium and is sponsored by award-winning, independent estate agent Myrings Estate Agents.

The previously all-standing section has been transformed by installing seating behind the goal to improve the terracing options for home fans.

Harrogate Town says it is proud to continue its strong bond with Myrings Estate Agents who remain as sponsors of the new-look stand.

Town’s Commercial Director Jo Towler said: “We are delighted to unveil our new look Myrings Stand for loyal home supporters and to be able accommodate the increased demand for seating at Wetherby Road.

"To have sold out on tickets and have a record crowd with this stand is a fantastic show of support from our fans.

"We are, of course, sincerely grateful to Myrings, for their long-standing commitment and support of the club.

"We look forward to further strengthening this relationship."

Gemma Myring, Managing Director at Myrings said: “Myrings are extremely proud to unveil the amazing new stand for home supporters.

"This marks yet another terrific milestone on the club's journey in Sky Bet League Two along the road to the next promotion."

Last night also saw the unveiling of the new PIB Insurance stand for away fans.

The 2-2 draw leaves Harrogate Town in 16th place in League Two while Wrexham remain second top.

As for Wrexham's Hollywood owners, the rumours swirling round Harrogate off the pitch this week that the Welsh side’s co-owner Ryan Reynolds had checked into a luxury Harrogate hotel proved to be less substantial than Harrogate Town’s performance on it.

More information on Harrogate Town at: https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/news/2023/november/match-report-for-harrogate-town-vs-wrexham-on-28-nov-23/