Holiday scheme continues to transform lives of young people in North Yorkshire

Children and young people in North Yorkshire have attended more than 100,000 activities through a programme offering holiday activities and healthy meals which is celebrating its third year.

FEAST is the county’s Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, co-ordinated by North Yorkshire Together, which is commissioned by North Yorkshire Council through funding from the Department for Education.

Designed to provide enriching holiday activities and healthy meals to eligible children and young people, the scheme works with 90 providers across the county and this festive season will run from Monday, December 23, to Friday, January 3.

The FEAST programme has had a lasting impact on hundreds of North Yorkshire children and young people including Jack Clarke and Harry Wilkinson, who have each enjoyed new opportunities through its support.

Harry was offered a paid position by Zen Sensory after his genuine care and natural ability to engage with visitors was recognised.

From welcoming Ukrainian newcomers to fostering employment skills in young carers and supporting neurodivergent young people, FEAST has played an instrumental role in inspiring participants across the county.

Starting in 2021, the scheme’s influence has grown to now reach more than 14,500 children and young people a year, 6,500 of which attend for free.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include the authority’s Stronger Communities programme, said: “We know that Christmas can be one of the most expensive times of the year and for many families keeping children fed, active and connected during the holidays can be challenging with cost-of-living pressures and high energy costs.

“This is why the FEAST holiday programme continues to be so important and vital for children and young people in North Yorkshire.”

The FEAST programme has had a lasting impact on hundreds of North Yorkshire children and young people including Harry Wilkinson.

Living in a remote area outside Scarborough, Jack, a young carer, had never been able to take part in organised activities.

After receiving a FEAST voucher, he discovered Krash Labs, a not-for-profit social enterprise that uses gaming and technology to create safe, inclusive environments both on and offline.

Initially hesitant, Jack soon found himself in a welcoming environment where he could socialise, relax, and enjoy new experiences. As his confidence grew, he began helping other young attendees, which eventually led to a part-time job at Krash Labs.

He said: “If I hadn’t received the FEAST vouchers, I never would have discovered Krash Labs – I didn’t realise a place like this existed. Even if I had, I’m not sure I could have gone. Where we live is really out of the way and FEAST organised transport so that I could take part.”

Guy Baumann, CEO of Krash Labs, praised the programme, saying: “FEAST has been invaluable for our organisation, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. Young people like Jack not only benefit from FEAST but also enrich our community. These sessions go beyond holiday activities – they are foundational in helping young people grow and find new paths forward.”

Zen Sensory, a space in Harrogate designed for children with special educational needs and disabilities, became a lifeline for Harry, who has autism. Attending FEAST-supported sessions helped Harry initially participate and later take on a volunteer role. Impressed by his dedication and skill, Zen Sensory offered Harry a paid position, recognising his genuine care and natural ability to engage with visitors.

With a dream of one day becoming a police officer supporting those with additional needs, 16-year-old Harry’s experience at Zen Sensory has provided him with invaluable training in care and first aid.

The strategic director of FEAST, Max May, said: “FEAST’s mission is to provide young people with not only safe and engaging holiday activities and healthy food, but also opportunities to develop skills that will serve them throughout their lives.

“Each of these stores shows how access to supportive programmes like FEAST can make a world of difference for young people, helping them to thrive in ways that might not otherwise be possible.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, added: “These case studies highlight the importance and success of the FEAST holiday programme that is helping families in need.

“It is providing children and young people with nutritious food, fun and engaging activities, as well as enabling them to make new friends and gain varied skills and experience ready for new opportunities.”

For more information on FEAST and its programmes, visit www.northyorkshiretogether.co.uk/FEAST

As places are booking quickly, eligible families are encouraged to redeem their vouchers and book a place as soon as they can.