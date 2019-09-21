'History will be made in Harrogate' - UCI cycling championship president opens official ceremony

The UCI Road World Championships have been officially opened, and the ceremony was certainly one to remember.

As the paracycling race got underway earlier today, the Harrogate Fan Zone was alive with visitors who eagerly awaited the results.

Met with a huge ferris wheel, UCI-themed balloons, multiple bars, food stalls and an abundance of children's entertainment, those old and young alike were ready for a day they wouldn't forget.

The official ceremony was opened on the impressive stage by Yorkshire 2019 CEO Adam Hindley, who thanked the crowd for their participation and commended the atmosphere. He said that Harrogate was a special place and applauded the fans on their ability to 'party'.

Crowds cheered as the results of the races were announced, and they waited in anticipation as the ceremony continued.

Mr Hindley was followed by the president of the UCI Road World Championships, David Lappartient, who congratulated Harrogate on a fantastic first day of celebrations.

He said: "What a pleasure it is to be here. History will be made in Harrogate."

He continued by stating that Yorkshire will be the centre stage for top-class cycling and that it will be a week of racing at the highest level.

Mr Lappartient also thanked everyone involved for their hard work and said that he knew Yorkshire was ready to cheer on the UCI and that an amazing week was about to commence.

The speeches were followed by an incredible performance by Harrogate Theatre Choir, who were met by cheering fans, soaking up the last of the late summer sun.