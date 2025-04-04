Historic visitor attraction in Harrogate area is named 'best in all of Yorkshire'
The team behind Mother Shipton’s say this latest accolade will help shine a light on the rich history and enchanting legends that make it such a truly special place.
"It is an absolute delight to be named Best Overall Attraction in Yorkshire,’ said Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s Cave.
"It is such an honour to continue to spread Mother Shipton’s magic, and to welcome visitors old and new to this mystical place.
"As a very small team, we work tirelessly to keep the magic of Mother Shipton alive; we celebrate England’s Oldest Paid Visitor Attraction by preserving the ancient Petrifying Well here whilst also creating innovative, exciting and immersive themed events to entertain visitors of all ages."
Mother Shipton’s Cave win saw them crowned champions in the Yorkshire Tots to Teens Awards, which was launched for the first time this year.
The awards celebrate the very best family-friendly attractions across the region, with winners selected based on votes from the public.
Erin, from Yorkshire Tots to Teens, said: “Mother Shipton’s Cave is a mystical day out that combines natural wonder, fascinating history, and enchanting woodland trails.
"It is a clear favourite with families year-round.”
Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s Cave, said: "We will wear this title with such pride, and hope that it shines a light on this unique and cherished attraction for those who have yet to discover the legends it holds."
Located at Prophecy House at High Bridge in Knaresborough, Mother Shipton's Cave is "England's Oldest Tourist Attraction”.
First opened in 1630, it is also the legendary birthplace of England's most famous prophetess.
The small cave where she was born tells the story of her life and legacy, alongside the unique geological phenomenon of the petrifying well.
The attraction strives always to offers something for all ages, with events during the school holidays and plenty of magic and wonder to discover as you wander through the ancient forest.
More information: https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/