Historic visitor attraction in Harrogate area is named 'best in all of Yorkshire'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The oldest tourist attraction in the Harrogate area has been hailed as a "magical and mystical place" after being crowned Best Overall Attraction in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team behind Mother Shipton’s say this latest accolade will help shine a light on the rich history and enchanting legends that make it such a truly special place.

"It is an absolute delight to be named Best Overall Attraction in Yorkshire,’ said Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s Cave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is such an honour to continue to spread Mother Shipton’s magic, and to welcome visitors old and new to this mystical place.

Celebrating award victory - The team at Mother Shipton’s Cave who won Best Overall Attraction in Yorkshire in The Yorkshire Tots to Teens Awards. (Picture contributed)

"As a very small team, we work tirelessly to keep the magic of Mother Shipton alive; we celebrate England’s Oldest Paid Visitor Attraction by preserving the ancient Petrifying Well here whilst also creating innovative, exciting and immersive themed events to entertain visitors of all ages."

Mother Shipton’s Cave win saw them crowned champions in the Yorkshire Tots to Teens Awards, which was launched for the first time this year.

The awards celebrate the very best family-friendly attractions across the region, with winners selected based on votes from the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erin, from Yorkshire Tots to Teens, said: “Mother Shipton’s Cave is a mystical day out that combines natural wonder, fascinating history, and enchanting woodland trails.

"It is a clear favourite with families year-round.”

Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s Cave, said: "We will wear this title with such pride, and hope that it shines a light on this unique and cherished attraction for those who have yet to discover the legends it holds."

Located at Prophecy House at High Bridge in Knaresborough, Mother Shipton's Cave is "England's Oldest Tourist Attraction”.

First opened in 1630, it is also the legendary birthplace of England's most famous prophetess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small cave where she was born tells the story of her life and legacy, alongside the unique geological phenomenon of the petrifying well.

The attraction strives always to offers something for all ages, with events during the school holidays and plenty of magic and wonder to discover as you wander through the ancient forest.