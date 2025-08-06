Historic tourism site in Knaresborough is to feature in iconic BBC TV show this month

One of BBC TV’s longest-running shows has brought a film crew and a broadcasting legend to a treasured visitors attraction in the Harrogate area.

Filming at Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough took place earlier this year with legendary TV presenter John Craven arriving with a crew from BBC’s Countryfile TV show.

Craven, who began his professional life in print journalism as a junior reporter on the Harrogate Advertiser in the 1960s, explored the Petrifying Well and delved into the legend of Mother Shipton, the 16th-century prophetess whose predictions have captured imaginations for generations.

“It was so great to meet John Craven and to discuss the history of the site with him,” said Jay Stelling, Marketing Coordinator at Mother Shipton’s Cave which was first opened in 1630.

“We work so hard to keep this ancient site alive, and to continue to share the magic.

"John Craven is a real icon, so it will be so rewarding to see Mother Shipton’s feature on this show for more people to learn about who she was.”

Countryfile has reported on rural, agricultural, and environmental issues on BBC One since since 1988.

Mother Shipton’s Cave has welcomed visitors for nearly 400 years and still wins awards regularly.

From the archives - How the Harrogate Advertiser wrote about TV presenter John Craven's last visit to Mother Shipton's Cave in Knaresborough in 2005. (Picture contributed)

John Craven also worked for the Yorkshire Post before becoming known for presenting BBC's Newsround on TV in the 1970s and 80s.

In 2000, he was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours for services to rural and children's broadcasting.

The Countryfile film shoot marks a nostalgic return for Craven, who last visited the historic site in Knaresborough 2005 and famously left behind one of his socks to be petrified!

Viewers can look forward to seeing his reaction when he’s reunited with the rock-festooned item, still proudly displayed in the Cabinets of Curiosities at Mother Shipton’s.

The episode will be broadcast on BBC 1 on Sunday, August 17.

Located next to the River Nidd, Mother Shipton’s Cave is the oldest tourist attraction to charge a fee in England.

The water of the petrifying well is so rich in sulphate and carbonate that artefacts become "petrified".