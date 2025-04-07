Historic Ripon pub that 'lost its way' is to reopen after £360,000 refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most prominent pubs located on the Harrogate road to Ripon is to reopen after a transformative £360,000 investment.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally built as a large family home in the 19th century, the The South Lodge on Harrogate Road is to reopen following a five-month closure and major £360,000 revamp by Heineken-owned Star Pubs.

The major revamp will see the historic pub transformed into a top-quality family and dog-friendly neighbourhood local – a hub of the community - offering live entertainment, sports and affordable food and drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scheduled to reopen at the end of May, this major shake-up will see new publican Angela Shallcross take the reins as the new operator running The South Lodge on behalf of Star Pubs.

Scheduled to reopen at the end of May, a major shake-up at The South Lodge pub in Ripon will see new publican Angela Shallcross take the reins. (Picture contributed)

Angela has worked in hospitality most of her adult life and most recently been running a pub in Pontefract.

She says she leapt at the opportunity to run The South Lodge as it was a pub she knew well having visited it regularly when she worked at Riverside Meadows holiday park on the outskirts of Ripon.

“My partner and I missed living in Ripon and were keen to return,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a lovely small city in a beautiful part of the country with lots going on and lovely friendly people.”

How the finished refurb will look - The South Lodge in Ripon is to reopen following a five-month closure and major £360,000 revamp by Heineken-owned Star Pubs. (Picture contributed)

The interior of The South Lodge is currently undergoing a top-to-toe redecoration, with timber floors renovated, new carpets and lighting and new bric-a-brac.

The seating will be increased to 86 and a designated sports room with new pool table, darts board and a high-definition TV created.

Three new TVs showing sky & TNT sports will be installed in the main bar area along with a new music system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar will feature a mix of booth seating and high tables and stools.

There will also be a lounge/dining area seating.

A section of the pub will be allocated for community daytime get-togethers, catering to various groups.

The pub will also follow the Community Ripon events calendar and participate in charity events.

Andy Moore, Investment Manager of Star Pubs, said: “We’re delighted that the South Lodge is to reopen in a few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It had lost its way recently and hadn’t traded to its full potential for a number of years.”

The £360k refurbishment will see external seating increased to 84, including a terrace at the front for 16 and patio and grassed areas.

In addition to picnic style tables and benches, there will be a Cruz Campo themed area of the patio with cask barrel tables, planters and piazza style umbrellas.

A new menu is being introduced designed to offer something for everyone featuring pub classics such as burgers, fish and chips and grilled steak, gammon and chicken – plus a a kids’ selection and a choice of world favourites such as Singapore Noodles, Tacos and Chicken Tikka Masala.