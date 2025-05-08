Historic moment: Here is how Harrogate and Knaresborough are marking today's VE Day 80th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Spectacular new projections and installations can be seen around Harrogate today as part of VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations – and some will be there over the next week.

As Britain marks the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, with the King and Queen in attendance at a thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey, Harrogate and Knaresborough is getting involved, too.

Working alongside the Charter Mayor Coun Chris Aldred, Charter Trustees for Harrogate, The Royal British Legion, St Peter’s Church, Harrogate Army Foundation College, the Harrogate Band and the Air and Sea Cadets, Harrogate BID has taken the lead role for the celebrations in Harrogate.

The low-key part today, Thursday, May 8 will be a respectful but contained commemoration at the main War Memorial in Harrogate town centre from 5.30pm.

Spectacular artwork, installations and projections can now be seen around Harrogate as part of the town’s VE Day 80th anniversary commemorations. (Picture contributed)

But Harrogate BID has also ensured the town looks the part, too, for this historic milestone.

Union Jack and red, white and blue flags and bunting now line the town centre, while BID’s creative lighting along Beulah Street and around the War Memorial has also been changed to match the colour scheme.

A spectacular red, white and blue projection can be seen on the back of Victoria Shopping Centre, fully funded by Harrogate BID which will continue until Thursday, May 15.

There is also a specially commissioned artwork installation, created by local artist Sarah Marsh, in situ in the War Memorial area.

Informative boards sharing details on how VE Day was celebrated in Harrogate 80 years ago can be found in the same location.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Chief Executive, said: “VE Day is a key time for remembrance, reflection and celebration.

"We felt it was very important to mark such a fundamental milestone."

Knaresborough Town Council is holding a VE Day 80th Anniversary community event in the Castle grounds from 6pm today..

Residents are invited to join them for a shared moment of celebration and reflection to commemorate the historic national anniversary.

The Rev Garry Hinchcliffe will lead prayers of remembrance at Knaresborough’s War Memorial at 8.45pm.

That will be followed by the lighting of a VE Day beacon at the War Memorial 9pm.

There is also VE Day event today at 2:30pm when Knaresborough Library and Knaresborough Heritage Centre host a talk about life in Knaresborough during WW2.

Book your ticket via 01609 533610 or visit Knaresborough Library.

A two-minute silence will take place across the UK today at noon followed by a concert at Horse Guards Parade in London.