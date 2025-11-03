Historic Knaresborough is to be transformed for annual festive feast of events and food and drink

Preparations are under way in earnest for the launch of next month’s Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend packed with festive events for all the family.

Held annually on the first full weekend in December, representatives from organisers Knaresborough Rotary, the Knaresborough and District Chamber and Knaresborough Lions are hard at work on the task of transforming the historic market town in time for this impressive festive extravaganza.

Residents and visitors will be invited to step back in time on the Market Square and surrounding lanes and cobbled courtyards which will be filled with delights to arouse the senses.

Wander through the streets of Knaresborough and discover bustling stalls and independent shops offering seasonal goods, gifts and delicious locally-sourced produce.

Knaresborough Christmas Market Weekend will be launched early next month. (Picture contributed)

Pause for a minute to take in the wonderfully festive atmosphere and entertainment, including a feast of local musical talent.

There will also be festive events for all ages throughout the town, including the Mother Shipton's Christmas Experience, pre-booked tickets only, and the stunning Christmas Tree Festival in the glorious setting of St John's Parish Church.

Dates and times

Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7, from 10am to 5pm.

Location

The market takes place across the Market Place, Castlegate, Green Dragon Yard, Kirkgate, High Street, the Railway Station platform, and Waterside.

Attractions

Look for a range of stalls, town criers, seasonal food and drink, local performers, and other festive activities.

Music

Saturday, December 6

10:00am: Kingfisher Choir.

11:am: Shepherd Concert Band.

12:15pm: Yorkshire Voices.

1:00pm: Shepherd Concert Band.

2:30pm: Emily Roberts.

3:45pm: Knaresborough Choral Society.

4:30pm: Children's Choir.

Sunday, December 7

10:15am: Coconut Workshop.

11:30am: Harrogate Spa Ukelele Band.

12:45pm: St. John's Church Choir.

1:45pm: Rock Choir.

3:00pm: Knaresborough Silver Band.

Parking

Due to limited parking near the Market Place, a free park and ride is available at GSPK on Manse Lane to the Chapel Street, next to the Market Square, where parking is very limited.

Buses run from 8am to 5.30pm.

Firework Finale

There will be a firework display at 4.30pm on Sunday, which can be seen from any viewpoint overlooking the river area.