The service of Choral Evensong at a church dubbed 'The Queen's Church' when it was rebuilt by Queen Philippa in the 14th century, will be sung by the combined choirs of St John's and the Steel City Choristers.

Taking place on Sunday, September 25 at 4pm, all are welcome to this special service of thanksgiving and commemoration.

The Steel City Choristers are an exciting and innovative choir of children and adults rooted in the English choral tradition, serving a wide range of communities in and around Sheffield through a diverse programme of choral services, concerts and projects.

Knaresborough's St John’s Choir who are performing a special service giving thanks for the life of the Queen.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St John’s Choir were the first visiting choir to sing at York Minster following the pandemic and earlier this year completed a successful singing tour of Malta, including the cathedral in Valetta.