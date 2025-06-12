Historic independent Harrogate school head opens up about reaction to 'momentous changes'

The head of an independent Harrogate school has talked about the reasons for making groundbreaking changes and the public reaction which has ranged from “excited” to “mixed”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Fox, Principal of Harrogate Ladies College, which is to be renamed Duchy College as it prepares to drop its girls-only policy, said embracing change always involved an element or risk.

“Changing the school’s name is a massive gamble but, once we had taken the decision to go co-ed, the existing name just wouldn’t work,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We recognise there will be a lot of sadness over the name change but it was inevitable in the circumstances.

Joanna Fox, Principal of Harrogate Ladies College said embracing change always involved an element or risk. (Picture contributed)

"Trying to shoehorn girls and boys into the name sounded clumsy, so we decided to keep the word “college”.

"We lease our buildings from the King’s Duchy of Lancaster and we are located on the Duchy estate, so “Duchy” seemed an ideal choice.”

In the run-up to making the news public, Harrogate Ladies College talked through its plans with pupils, staff and parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The importance of being open and inclusive is something Principal Joanna Fox learnt in a previous role at Ipswich High School when it went co-ed in 2017.

Harrogate Ladies’ College, along with its associated junior school, Highfield Prep School, is to operate under the new name of Duchy College. (Picture contributed)

"We are known for being a nurturing school and our relationship with parents is really important to us,” she said.

"We have been holding meetings with pupils and parents where they air their views and ask questions.

"The reaction to both changes has been mixed to be honest.

"Some pupils are a bit upset but the initial reaction was one of excitement overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Start of a new era - Joanna Fox, the Principal of Harrogate Ladies College, with pupils outside the school. (Picture contributed)

"Inevitably there are some parents who are less than happy but, in the main, I feel the majority are coming with us.”

What is Harrogate’s only boarding school and only girls school began life as a boys’ school in 1893.

It later became a girls’ senior school, before opening a co-ed prep school 25 years ago.

The next phase of its evolution from September 2026, will see the independent school once again welcome boys to its senior school in Year 7 and Year 12 and will operate under the new name of Duchy College for all pupils from two to 18 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its forthcoming transition into a ‘mixed sex’ school has not been a decision taken easily or quickly.

But change seemed inevitable in the context of cultural changes, in addition, to the tougher financial landscape facing private schools in modern Britain.

"These are challenging and uncertain times for smaller independent schools like us,” said Principal Joanna Fox.

"But we wanted to be proactive in protecting our future and making sure we are strong enough to safeguard it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new chapter in the distinguished history of Harrogate Ladies College will also see further developments to the school’s campus and academic provision, including: the opening of a brand new Sixth Form Centre, which will offer individual study spaces; an extended sports provision; a new baccalaureate programme running from prep school into senior school; and an enhanced co-ed “boutique” boarding environment.

If change at this historic institution is being handled in a “measured, sensible and phased way”, it’s only because a belief in creating a caring environment for all is in the DNA of Harrogate Ladies College.

"As a result of changing, we hope that the school as a whole will feel unified,” said Principal Joanna Fox.

"The most important thing is making the school even better and ensuring that all of our provision is available to all of our pupils."