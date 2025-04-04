Historic hotel in Harrogate district wins top award in hospitality industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic hotel near Harrogate whose roots go back almost 600 years is celebrating winning a top hospitality industry accolade.

The Coaching Inn Group, the parent company of The Crown Hotel in Boroughbidge, has been named the UK’s Best Accommodation Provider.

The prestigious award was presented at The Morning Advertiser’s Annual Pub Awards at the Battersea Evolution in London compared by TV presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Adam Charity, Chief Operating Officer of the group which also has 34 other hotels and Inns in market towns across the country, said: “The coveted award is a well-deserved recognition of all the commitment and hard work put in by the whole coaching inn family including the enthusiastic team at The Crown Hotel in Boroughbridge.

Staff at The Crown Hotel in Boroughbridge celebrate being named part of the UK’s Best Accommodation Provider. (Picture contributed)

“It’s all part of our ethos of providing the best facilities we can at the very heart of all the communities in which we serve.

"We are also poised to reopen the iconic Castle of Brecon Hotel after a £3 million refit and are continuously striving to improve our accommodation offering right across the group."

Parts of The Crown Hotel date from the early 1500s or earlier when they were built as the perimeter buildings of a large mansion by the Tancred family, one of the area’s wealthiest and most important landowners at that time.

The Crown Hotel’s revival began in the 1920s when the advent of the motorcar.

The first of a series of major investments, the addition of a ballroom and 15 new bedrooms, was completed in 1928.