Historic Harrogate village pub 'saddened' to close after 500 years as financial landscape worsens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A historic pub near Ripon and Harrogate which has stood for 500 years is to close down with “disappointment and sadness”.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located four miles from Ripon and 15 miles from Harrogate, the The Staveley Arms is a lovely village pub which dates back to the 16th century.

A well-run traditional country pub helmed by experienced proprietors Steve Mortimer, Fay Howell and Oliver Renton, such are the range of challenges now facing the hospitality sector, they felt they simply had no choice but to close their doors for good at the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owned by North Stainley Estate, one of the oldest and most diverse farming estates in the country, the closure announcement on Facebook said:

Closure announcement - Located four miles from Ripon and 15 miles from Harrogate, the The Staveley Arms is a lovely village pub which dates back to the 16th century. (Picture contributed)

"It is with great disappointment and sadness that we announce The Staveley Arms will not be reopening its doors to customers.

"Despite our best efforts and major financial investment we have been unsuccessful in overcoming the challenges in the current environment to create a business capable of delivering the experience we want for customers balanced with a sustainable financial position.

"With further major business impacts imminent from the recent disastrous Budget in the form of increased employment costs and national insurance, before even allowing for the inevitable price rises on supplies as all businesses try to combat these factors, we have concluded it is not possible to make the business sustainably viable and have made the very difficult decision to not continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the coming weeks we will be attending to matters in an orderly manner, getting in contact with all bookings and those who have purchased vouchers to arrange reimbursement.

"All staff and suppliers will be paid. Please bear with us during this time.

"The estate is reviewing its options where the future of the pub is concerned and will update you when there is something to share.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank the committed members of our team for their efforts, especially through the busy Christmas period and those customers who have genuinely supported us over the last 15 months, as well as James, Polly, Stephen and the whole Lightwater team."