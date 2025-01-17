Historic Harrogate tourism site wins top award from the people that matter - the public

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A well-known Harrogate tourist destination has won a top award thanks to visitors.

Receiving the ‘Best Magical Experience’ award is particularly meaningful to Mother Shipton’s Cave, the oldest visitors attraction in England.

The annual awards, which highlight the best attractions, experiences, and businesses for families in York and the surrounding areas, are both nominated and decided by public vote.

Operating in Knaresborough since 1630, Mother Shipton's Cave has been a cherished destination for nearly four centuries.

Winning the Little Vikings – York for Kids Awards 2025 is a testament to the historic spot’s enchanting blend of history, folklore, and family-friendly adventure.

Fiona Martin, owner of Mother Shipton’s Cave, said: “We are utterly enchanted to have been voted Best Magical Experience.

"There couldn’t be a more perfect award title for us.

"Our mission has always been to explore the magic of Mother Shipton, her remarkable birthplace, and the legends that surround her.

"Winning this award, nominated and voted for by local families, is an incredible honour.”

The award win acknowledges the tireless efforts of the Mother Shipton’s team, who work passionately to create a truly magical experience for guests of all ages.

In addition to its historic features, including the renowned Petrifying Well which turns items to stone as if by magic and a wishing well which is said to make wishes come true, the attraction hosts a fairytale exhibition by artist Mister Finch, seasonal events, interactive activities, and themed trails, enhancing its appeal to families seeking spellbinding adventures.