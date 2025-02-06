Historic Harrogate shop owners 'moved' by messages of support after sad decision to close

The family behind Harrogate’s oldest bakers which closed after 119 years have talked about how “emotional” it has been to receive so many messages of support from the public.

Founded in 1906 by Harry Lancaster, the grandfather of the present owners Mary and John, it was with a heavy heart that Lancaster Bakery closed its doors for the final time last Saturday.

Daughter Claire had been the fourth generation of the family to run the successful, much-loved shop on Cold Bath Road.

But the latest government Budget proved the final straw amid a financial landscape for small independent businesses which had grown increasingly challenging over the last five years.

After taking the difficult decision to close after more than a century of trading successfully, the Lancaster family have been moved by messages of support.

Posting on Facebook, they said: "John and I have been overwhelmed by all the most lovely messages and posts we have received since our very sad announcement.

"It is a very emotional time for us and our wonderful team to whom we owe so much especially since we have worked less as we got older.

"The success we have had is due to our hardworking and very dependable team and also our very loyal customers both retail and wholesale.

"We can only say thank you and wish you all every success in the future.”

News of the end of an era for Lancasters reached Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon who paid his own tribute.

“It’s so sad to hear the news of Lancaster’s bakery closure,” said Mr Gordon.

"They have been a stalwart of the town for 119 years.

“I’m concerned that small businesses are being hit hard.

"They are the lifeblood of our economy and important to local communities.”

Mary and John Lancaster took over the business in 1983 and proceeded to build up the customer base, re-equipping and modernising the bakery, while at the same time, endeavouring to maintain the traditional standard of a craft bakery.

But rising ingredient costs and utility bills, allied to Budget increases in employer costs proved too much.